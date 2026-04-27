Linde Aktie
WKN DE: A3D7VW / ISIN: IE000S9YS762
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27.04.2026 18:03:13
EQS-News: Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2026
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EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2026
Woking, UK, April 27, 2026 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.60 per share.
The dividend is payable on June 18, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 4, 2026.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
27.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2315914
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2315914 27.04.2026 CET/CEST
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