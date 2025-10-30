EQS-News: New SUSS production site in Zhubei has officially opened

EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

New SUSS production site in Zhubei has officially opened



30.10.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Largest international investment project in the company's history completed on schedule

Site to support strategic, medium-term growth targets with additional production capacity

First tools from new production facility to be delivered to customers in early 2026

Zhubei, Taiwan / Garching, Germany, October 30, 2025 – SUSS, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, today celebrated the opening of its new production site in Zhubei, Taiwan, marking an important strategic milestone. “We have built more tools than ever before in the past two years and operated our global production network at full capacity. In Zhubei, we are creating additional capacity to support our medium-term strategic growth plan,” said Dr. Thomas Rohe, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SUSS. The company now has similarly high and flexible production capacities in Germany and Taiwan, which can be used for different solutions depending on customer demand.

The new location has the potential to double the cleanroom production capacity in Taiwan to 6,300 square meters. The new site has a total indoor area of around 18,000 square meters and offers more than 400 SUSS employees in Taiwan a state-of-the-art building for production, development, service, training, and administration. Due to the high growth in recent years, the workforce in Taiwan was most recently spread across a total of eight locations, which will be vacated once the relocation is complete. The company has invested around € 15 million in the new Zhubei site in recent months – primarily for office and clean room installations. This makes Zhubei the largest international infrastructure project in the history of SUSS to date.

Grand opening with more than 100 guests from the semiconductor community

During the grand opening, which was attended by more than 100 customers, suppliers, political representatives, local authorities, and SUSS employees, Dr. Thomas Rohe highlighted the significance of Taiwan for the company: “A few years ago, we made a conscious decision to establish SUSS’s only production site outside Germany in Taiwan. Since then, we have built a strong reputation as an employer and become an integral part of the Taiwanese semiconductor community.” He also expressed his gratitude to the employees for their dedication: “Everyone involved in the project has worked tirelessly to meet the ambitious schedule, making it possible for us to celebrate this opening today – just one year after signing the long-term lease agreement.”

Expansion of production capacities for future tool generations close to customers

In his speech, Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS, emphasized Taiwan's importance for the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry: "Taiwan offers a unique ecosystem with highly skilled workers and suppliers, as well as leading chip manufacturers who produce the majority of the most advanced semiconductors for the global market. We are proud to be part of this ecosystem and to work with our customers to develop pioneering solutions for the industry." As an example, Frick cited the heterogeneous integration of chip modules, which shifts a larger portion of the innovation potential to the backend of the semiconductor value chain. SUSS is addressing this trend with its Advanced Backend Solutions business unit, which contributes two-thirds of the Group's sales with coating, imaging, and bonding solutions. In Taiwan, SUSS currently produces temporary bonders, coaters, and UV projection scanners – all solutions from the Advanced Backend Solutions segment. The first tools to be built in Zhubei are scheduled for delivery in early 2026.

About SUSS

SUSS is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS supports more than 8,000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit suss.com .

