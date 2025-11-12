EQS-News: Nordex Group receives orders from DenkerWulf for 123 MW in Germany

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives orders from DenkerWulf for 123 MW in Germany



12.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 12 November 2025. The Nordex Group has once again received three orders from DenkerWulf, one of Germany’s leading onshore wind farm developers, for a total of 25 wind turbines with a combined capacity of 122.7 megawatts. To ensure the sustainable operation of the turbines after commissioning in 2028, Nordex will also maintain all turbines under a premium service contract for 20 years.

The three wind farms are being built in Schleswig-Holstein: Starting in 2027, the Nordex Group will install three N149/5.X turbines at the Galmsbüll Bahrenhof wind farm, 18 N133/4800 turbines at the Galmsbüll Park wind farm, and another four N133/4800 turbines at the Padenstedt wind farm.

The hub heights of the turbines at the projects in Galmsbüll near the North Sea coast range between 105 and 110 meters, while in Padenstedt, located inland, turbines with hub heights between 110 and 125 meters are being used.

“Our renewed strong commitment underscores the close and flexible partnership with Nordex. We are especially pleased that we have successfully completed the repowering in Galmsbüll—a location with very strong wind conditions—together with the community wind farm. Thanks to the high speed of project implementation, we recently surpassed the milestone of 500 MW of commissioning in Germany with Nordex. Despite challenging conditions, we look forward to continuing this successful partnership. Together, we will continue to realize innovative projects and advance the energy transition,” said Thomas Behrendt, Head of Wind Turbine Procurement and Site Manager Rostock at Denker & Wulf AG.

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group: “We are pleased to have received further orders from DenkerWulf. With nearly 144 MW of new orders this year, Galmsbüll, with its 18 turbines, is also one of our largest projects in Germany. By deploying Nordex turbines in these new projects, we are supporting DenkerWulf in the sustainable production and supply of electricity in northern Germany. The N133/4800 turbines are specifically designed for regions with similarly strong wind conditions and can optimally utilize the local wind resources in northern Germany even with lower hub heights.”

About DenkerWulf

DenkerWulf is one of the leading wind farm developers in Germany, with roots tracing back to its first projects in 1991. Drawing on the experience of more than 930 wind turbines constructed and over 2 GW of installed capacity, around 300 employees at six locations develop robust solutions focused on onshore wind energy. Our range of services covers all aspects of a wind energy project, from planning entire wind farms and repowering existing installations to technical and commercial wind farm management and project initiation. When it comes to marketing wind power, we look beyond the electricity exchange. We are also advancing the energy transition in the fields of photovoltaics and battery storage with holistic concepts and innovative solutions.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.

