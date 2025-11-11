Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
11.11.2025 07:30:04
EQS-News: Nordex Group wins new order from SSE for two projects totalling 42 MW in Spain
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 11 November 2025. The Nordex Group has secured a new order from its long-standing customer SSE for the supply and installation of seven N163 wind turbines in two wind farms, located near Portalrubio, Teruel, in the Aragón region of Spain. The wind farms Minguez with 19 MW and Portalrubio with 23 MW will together have a total installed capacity of 42 MW. Nordex will also provide a 20-year Premium Service contract, ensuring long-term operational reliability and maximum energy yields for SSE.
The projects mark another milestone in the partnership between Nordex and SSE in Spain, following the approaching completion of the 64 MW Jubera wind farm. The new order comprises seven Nordex Delta4000 turbines: four N163/5.X on 116-meter tubular steel towers and three N163/6.X on 119-meter tubular steel towers.
The towers, blades, and nacelles for the wind farms will be manufactured in Spain, reinforcing Nordex’s commitment to its European supply chain excellence. The Minguez and Portalrubio wind farms are situated less than three hours from Nordex’s factory in Barásoain. Nordex’s presence in the region is strengthened by its service point in Zaragoza, supporting customers throughout the region.
“We are delighted to continue our successful collaboration with SSE and to contribute to Aragón’s leadership in renewable energy,” said Francisco Cejudo, Director Sales Spain at Nordex Group. “Our advanced turbine technology position us as a key partner for the region’s ambitious wind energy targets.”
Aragón continues to be one of Spain’s most dynamic autonomous communities for wind energy, with numerous projects planned in the coming years.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
11.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2227050
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2227050 11.11.2025 CET/CEST
