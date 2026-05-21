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21.05.2026 12:21:23

EQS-News: PNE AG issues new corporate bond and optimises financing structure

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Bond
PNE AG issues new corporate bond and optimises financing structure

21.05.2026 / 12:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate news

PNE AG issues new corporate bond and optimises financing structure 

  • Target volume of EUR 65 million and a term of five years
  • Exchange offer for holders of the 2022/2027 bond and public offering
  • Attractive interest rate range of 6.750% to 7.750%
  • Improvement of financing structure

Cuxhaven, 21 May 2026 – PNE AG has decided to issue a new corporate bond, thereby continuing its strategic growth course as well as the optimisation of its financing structure. The planned bond has a volume of up to EUR 65 million and a term from 18 June 2026 to 18 June 2031. The notes, each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000, will bear interest at a rate within a range of 6.750% to 7.750%. The final interest rate is expected to be determined on 11 June 2026. In the current market environment, this fixed-interest bond offers investors the opportunity to secure an attractive long-term return.

The issuance is being accompanied by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG as sole lead manager and bookrunner and is to be included in the open market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Attractive offer for investors and exchange option

The offer is aimed at both institutional investors and retail investors in Germany, Austria, and Luxembourg. The subscription period runs from 22 May 2026 to 10 June 2026 (6:00 p.m. CEST) via the PNE AG website and from 26 May 2026 to 11 June 2026 (12:00 p.m. CEST) via Deutsche Börse (subject to early closing of the offer period).

In addition, an exchange offer for holders of the existing 2022/2027 bond is planned, which also includes an option to purchase additional shares. The period for the voluntary exchange offer is expected to run from 22 May to 9 June 2026 (6:00 p.m. CEST). Bondholders who accept the exchange offer will receive one new 2026/2031 bond (ISIN: DE000A460J75) for each exchanged bond, plus a cash settlement amount of EUR 12.50 per 2022/2027 bond and any accrued interest. Participation in the exchange offer will be facilitated via the respective custodian bank.

Early stage Refinancing

With this issuance, PNE AG primarily aims to refinance the existing 2022/2027 bond at an early stage and to sustainably improve the maturity structure of its debt capital.

“By issuing the bond, we are laying a solid foundation for realizing our growth opportunities,” says Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG. “It enables us to continue allocating funds to the development of our project pipeline as well as to the interim financing of projects. This sustainably strengthens our room for manoeuvre in implementing our Focus & Deliver strategy. Bonds have been firmly established as a building block of our well-diversified bank and capital market financing structure since 2013.”

The securities prospectus was approved today by the Luxembourg financial supervisory authority, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). The prospectus is now available for download on the PNE AG website (https://www.pnegroup.com/en/investor-relations/bond-2026/) and on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange website (www.bourse.lu).

Experienced bond issuer and improved earnings quality since the last bond

This is already the fourth bond issued by PNE AG over the past 13 years. As a listed company included in the SDAX, PNE AG not only has an established capital market profile with high transparency and broad analyst coverage but also a long track record as a bond issuer.

The combination of project sales and a growing own portfolio ensures continuously increasing stability and quality of earnings. Since the last bond issuance, EBITDA from power generation has increased significantly.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group is listed in the SDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, permitting procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic power plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies.

Your contact persons:

PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com

21.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2331576

 
End of News EQS News Service

2331576  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

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