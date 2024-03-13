EQS-News: PNE AG successful in onshore wind power tenders

13.03.2024 10:06:28

PNE AG successful in onshore wind power tenders

PNE AG successful in onshore wind power tenders

Corporate News

 PNE AG successful in onshore wind power tenders

  • Three new wind farms with a combined capacity of 26.4 MW awarded contracts

Cuxhaven, 13 March 2024 – The PNE Group was again very successful in the round of tenders for onshore wind farms organised by the Bundesnetzagentur in February. All three registered wind farms were awarded subsidies. The "Stuvenborn", "Zinndorf" and "Odensachsen" wind energy projects passed the current tender.

In Schleswig-Holstein, the "Stuvenborn" wind farm is being expanded by a 6 MW wind turbine. A 7.2 MW turbine will be built in "Zinndorf" in Brandenburg, and PNE will construct a wind farm with a total capacity of 13.2 MW in "Odensachsen" in Hesse. All three wind farms are scheduled to go into operation at the end of this year.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.


Contact:

PNE AG
Head of Corporate Commnunications
Alexander Lennemann
Tel: +49 47 21 – 7 18 - 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pne-ag.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 - 879 33 114
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com

