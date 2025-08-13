Sixt Aktie

Sixt für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326

13.08.2025 07:30:14

EQS-News: SIXT increases earnings by 71% – record revenue in the second quarter – full-year guidance confirmed

EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
SIXT increases earnings by 71% – record revenue in the second quarter – full-year guidance confirmed (news with additional features)

13.08.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SIXT increases earnings by 71% – record revenue in the second quarter – full-year guidance confirmed
Increased fleet efficiency and revenue growth in all regions lead to strong profitability in a challenging market environment

Dr Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: "SIXT continues to grow – even in a challenging market environment. In the second quarter, we achieved a new record with revenue up more than 7% compared to the same quarter last year. We increased EBT by even 71%, and by more than 150% in the first half of the year. We efficiently met the strong demand for our attractive mobility solutions in all regions with only moderate fleet growth and a high premium share of 54%. This means we are offering more premium vehicles than ever before. At the same time, we were able to significantly reduce fleet holding costs. Overall, despite increasing macroeconomic uncertainty and declining visibility, we are on track to achieve our full-year targets. Based on the current business development, we confirm our guidance."

Group key figures for the second quarter of 2025
  • Revenue: 1.08 bn EUR (+7.4% vs. Q2 2024) - Record revenue for a second quarter thanks to significant growth in the core business of short-term rentals
  • EBT: 107.3 m EUR (+70.8% vs. Q2 2024) - Significant improvement in earnings, primarily due to strong revenue increase and improved fleet holding costs
  • EBITDA: 353.1 m EUR (-8.1% vs. Q2 2024) - The increased proportion of leased vehicles has reduced EBITDA on a calculated basis, as leasing expenses are recognised above EBITDA, while depreciation and amortisation are recognised below EBITDA
  • Average fleet size: 197,800 vehicles (+5.7% vs. Q2 2024) - Efficient and moderate fleet expansion inside the demand, with a high premium share of 54%
Guidance for full year 2025 confirmed
  • + 5-10% revenue increase compared to 2024 
  • ~ 10% EBT margin - significant increase vs. 2024
Additional features:

File: SIXT_Press Release Q2 2025

13.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach i. Isartal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024, DE000A3H2UX0 Sixt-Anleihe 2020/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2182948

 
End of News EQS News Service

2182948  13.08.2025 CET/CEST

