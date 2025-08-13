Sixt Aktie
EQS-News: SIXT increases earnings by 71% – record revenue in the second quarter – full-year guidance confirmed
|
EQS-News: Sixt SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
SIXT increases earnings by 71% – record revenue in the second quarter – full-year guidance confirmed
Increased fleet efficiency and revenue growth in all regions lead to strong profitability in a challenging market environment
Dr Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: "SIXT continues to grow – even in a challenging market environment. In the second quarter, we achieved a new record with revenue up more than 7% compared to the same quarter last year. We increased EBT by even 71%, and by more than 150% in the first half of the year. We efficiently met the strong demand for our attractive mobility solutions in all regions with only moderate fleet growth and a high premium share of 54%. This means we are offering more premium vehicles than ever before. At the same time, we were able to significantly reduce fleet holding costs. Overall, despite increasing macroeconomic uncertainty and declining visibility, we are on track to achieve our full-year targets. Based on the current business development, we confirm our guidance."
Group key figures for the second quarter of 2025
