EQS-News: SIXT increases earnings by 71% – record revenue in the second quarter – full-year guidance confirmed

SIXT increases earnings by 71% – record revenue in the second quarter – full-year guidance confirmed



13.08.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Increased fleet efficiency and revenue growth in all regions lead to strong profitability in a challenging market environment



Dr Franz Weinberger, CFO of Sixt SE: "SIXT continues to grow – even in a challenging market environment. In the second quarter, we achieved a new record with revenue up more than 7% compared to the same quarter last year. We increased EBT by even 71%, and by more than 150% in the first half of the year. We efficiently met the strong demand for our attractive mobility solutions in all regions with only moderate fleet growth and a high premium share of 54%. This means we are offering more premium vehicles than ever before. At the same time, we were able to significantly reduce fleet holding costs. Overall, despite increasing macroeconomic uncertainty and declining visibility, we are on track to achieve our full-year targets. Based on the current business development, we confirm our guidance."



Group key figures for the second quarter of 2025 Revenue: 1.08 bn EUR (+7.4% vs. Q2 2024) - Record revenue for a second quarter thanks to significant growth in the core business of short-term rentals

EBT: 107.3 m EUR (+70.8% vs. Q2 2024) - Significant improvement in earnings, primarily due to strong revenue increase and improved fleet holding costs

EBITDA: 353.1 m EUR (-8.1% vs. Q2 2024) - The increased proportion of leased vehicles has reduced EBITDA on a calculated basis, as leasing expenses are recognised above EBITDA, while depreciation and amortisation are recognised below EBITDA

Average fleet size: 197,800 vehicles (+5.7% vs. Q2 2024) - Efficient and moderate fleet expansion inside the demand, with a high premium share of 54% Guidance for full year 2025 confirmed + 5-10% revenue increase compared to 2024

Guidance for full year 2025 confirmed + 5-10% revenue increase compared to 2024

~ 10% EBT margin - significant increase vs. 2024



