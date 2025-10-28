TRATON Aktie

TRATON für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
28.10.2025 15:00:04

EQS-News: TRATON GROUP launches Green Finance Framework to finance and refinance battery-electric commercial vehicles

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Sustainability
TRATON GROUP launches Green Finance Framework to finance and refinance battery-electric commercial vehicles

28.10.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON GROUP launches Green Finance Framework to finance and refinance battery-electric commercial vehicles

  • With the Green Finance Framework, TRATON enables capital providers to join the transformation journey of the commercial vehicle industry, supporting the shift towards a more sustainable and electrified future
  • S&P Global Ratings provides an independent Second Party Opinion on the Framework assessing it as “Dark Green”, the highest possible rating

Munich, October 28, 2025 – TRATON successfully launched its first group-wide Green Finance Framework to accelerate financings and refinancings of battery-electric commercial vehicles (BEV) throughout the entire value chain.

“TRATON is committed to driving the transformation of commercial transport through sustainable innovation. With our Green Finance Framework, we align our financing strategy with global climate goals and offer investors a transparent, forward-looking platform to support the transition to battery-electric mobility,” said Christian Levin, CEO of the TRATON GROUP.

The Green Finance Framework enables capital providers to shift forward TRATON’s investments into battery-electric mobility through a broad range of green financing instruments, including Green Bonds, Loans, Schuldscheine, and Asset-Backed Securities. The Framework is compliant with the latest international standards and ensures that proceeds are exclusively allocated to BEV-related eligible green projects. Thus, within the green project category of “Clean Transportation” defined by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), TRATON defined the following four sub-categories: Research & Development, Manufacturing, Financial Services as well as Charging Infrastructure for battery-electric commercial vehicles.

A Green Finance Committee, well embedded in the existing governance structure of the TRATON GROUP, is responsible to evaluate, select, and monitor eligible investments. TRATON will ensure the necessary transparency with an annual report on the use of proceeds and their impact. 

For more information, please visit: www.traton.com/en/sustainability


Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE  
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany
www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.

 


28.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 2219202

 
End of News EQS News Service

2219202  28.10.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TRATONmehr Nachrichten