TRATON Aktie
WKN DE: TRAT0N / ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
|
28.10.2025 15:00:04
EQS-News: TRATON GROUP launches Green Finance Framework to finance and refinance battery-electric commercial vehicles
|
EQS-News: TRATON SE
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
TRATON GROUP launches Green Finance Framework to finance and refinance battery-electric commercial vehicles
Munich, October 28, 2025 – TRATON successfully launched its first group-wide Green Finance Framework to accelerate financings and refinancings of battery-electric commercial vehicles (BEV) throughout the entire value chain.
“TRATON is committed to driving the transformation of commercial transport through sustainable innovation. With our Green Finance Framework, we align our financing strategy with global climate goals and offer investors a transparent, forward-looking platform to support the transition to battery-electric mobility,” said Christian Levin, CEO of the TRATON GROUP.
The Green Finance Framework enables capital providers to shift forward TRATON’s investments into battery-electric mobility through a broad range of green financing instruments, including Green Bonds, Loans, Schuldscheine, and Asset-Backed Securities. The Framework is compliant with the latest international standards and ensures that proceeds are exclusively allocated to BEV-related eligible green projects. Thus, within the green project category of “Clean Transportation” defined by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), TRATON defined the following four sub-categories: Research & Development, Manufacturing, Financial Services as well as Charging Infrastructure for battery-electric commercial vehicles.
A Green Finance Committee, well embedded in the existing governance structure of the TRATON GROUP, is responsible to evaluate, select, and monitor eligible investments. TRATON will ensure the necessary transparency with an annual report on the use of proceeds and their impact.
For more information, please visit: www.traton.com/en/sustainability
Ursula Querette
Thomas Paschen
TRATON SE
With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.
28.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Hanauer Str. 26
|80992 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|2219202
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2219202 28.10.2025 CET/CEST
