EQS-News: TRATON GROUP records increase in incoming orders nine months into 2025, despite a difficult market environment

EQS-News: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

TRATON GROUP records increase in incoming orders nine months into 2025, despite a difficult market environment



29.10.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TRATON GROUP records increase in incoming orders nine months into 2025, despite a difficult market environment

Group incoming orders rose by 7% to 202,100 vehicles in the first nine months of 2025

Unit sales were down 9% year-on-year at 224,500 vehicles

Group sales revenue declined by 8% to €32.3 billion

Adjusted operating result came in at €2.0 billion, a decrease of €1.2 billion

Adjusted operating return on sales was 6.3%, compared to 9.3% in the prior-year period

Munich, October 29, 2025 – Despite a persistently weak and uncertain market environment, the TRATON GROUP managed to keep its sales revenue in Europe nearly stable in the first nine months of 2025. Nonetheless, the Group’s sales revenue declined by 8% to €32.3 billion (9M 2024: €35.3 billion), primarily due to lower truck unit sales in Brazil and North America. The Vehicle Services business remained stable, with its share of total sales revenue increasing slightly to 20% (9M 2024: 19%). Sales revenue in the TRATON Financial Services segment increased by 13%, benefiting from the further increased portfolio volume. Adjusted operating result of the TRATON GROUP was €1.2 billion lower at €2.0 billion (9M 2024: €3.3 billion) and adjusted operating return on sales fell to 6.3% (9M 2024: 9.3%). The major factor behind this was the decline in sales revenue combined with the lower capacity utilization in the production of heavy-duty trucks. Moreover, currency effects, expenses in connection with the build-up of the new plant in China, and higher material costs due to tariffs all weighed on the operating result and the operating return on sales.

At 202,100 vehicles (9M 2024: 189,800), incoming orders were up 7% year-on-year. This was mainly driven by a strong replacement demand from truck customers in the EU27+3 region. In North America, customers remained cautious amidst ongoing uncertainty regarding the US tariff policy and its potential impact on the US economy. This led to a noticeable drop in the demand for trucks. In Brazil, incoming orders for trucks also decreased against the backdrop of increasingly challenging economic conditions. Incoming orders for buses declined significantly in the first nine months of 2025, particularly in North America. By contrast, demand for the MAN TGE van rose by almost a quarter in the wake of the model change.

As already reported, unit sales of the TRATON GROUP declined by 9% to 224,500 (9M 2024: 245,400) vehicles in the first nine months of the year. As incoming orders were lower than unit sales, the book-to-bill ratio amounted to 0.9 (9M 2024: 0.8).

Performance of the TRATON GROUP brands

Scania Vehicles & Services achieved an adjusted operating return on sales of 10.6% (9M 2024: 15.0%) in the first nine months of 2025. The year-on-year decline was attributable to the lower sales revenue due to lower unit sales, negative currency effects, and higher expenses in connection with the build-up of the new plant in China.

MAN Truck & Bus recorded an adjusted operating return of 5.6% (9M 2024: 7.1%) over the nine months of 2025, maintaining sales revenue at almost the same level as the previous year. The decline resulted primarily from a changed product and regional mix as well as higher production costs.

At International Motors, the adjusted operating result fell to 1.6% (9M 2024: 6.3%). Lower sales revenue due to decreased unit sales could only be partially offset by savings in product and fixed costs.

Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB) improved its adjusted operating return on sales by 0.5 percentage points to 12.4% (9M 2024: 11.9%), despite a decline in sales revenue.

Christian Levin, CEO of the TRATON GROUP: “The market environment in which we operate as the TRATON GROUP remains challenging, particularly in North America and Brazil. In Europe, too, a robust turn-around in demand is still not in sight. We therefore have to succeed without tailwinds from the markets. Speed is crucial, especially when it comes to innovation. That’s why – with China Speed – we have just opened Scania’s third industrial hub in Rugao, China, developed from the outset according to the principles of the TRATON Modular System, which forms the backbone of our product strategy. It gives us the flexibility to offer a wide product portfolio and tailor vehicle features to customer requirements. We can now supply our customers in the world’s largest truck market with significantly faster delivery times and help drive their business success with customized vehicles.”

Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP: “In these economically challenging times, we are increasingly focusing on cost discipline. We are staying on track with our investments regardless. Especially the TRATON Modular System will significantly strengthen our competitiveness in the future. We will also continue to invest in future topics like battery electric vehicles and autonomous driving. The fact that our brands achieved a respectable overall result under sometimes difficult conditions in the first nine months of 2025 is something we consider quite an achievement. We thus remain confident in our financial guidance for full-year 2025.”

For 2025, the TRATON GROUP continues to expect a range of -10% to +0% for unit sales and sales revenue. Adjusted operating return on sales is forecast at the lower end of the guidance range of 6% to 7%. Net cash flow of TRATON Operations is also expected to come in at the lower end of the range of €1.0 billion to €1.5 billion. The guidance continues to be subject to macroeconomic and geopolitical developments. In addition, the impact of US trade policy remains uncertain.



The TRATON GROUP’s financial key performance indicators:

9M 2025 9M 2024 Change TRATON GROUP Incoming orders 202,111 189,769 7% of which trucks 161,817 148,955 9% of which buses 19,779 24,253 -18% of which MAN TGE vans 20,515 16,561 24% Unit sales 224,515 245,384 -9% of which trucks 176,237 205,233 -14% of which buses 25,551 20,843 23% of which MAN TGE vans 22,727 19,308 18% Sales revenue (€ million) 32,322 35,253 -8% Operating result (€ million) 1,723 3,103 -1,380 Operating result (adjusted) (€ million) 2,039 3,261 -1,222 Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %) 6.3 9.3 -2.9 pp





9M 2025 9M 2024 Change TRATON Operations Sales revenue (€ million) 31,186 34,266 -9% Operating result (€ million) 2,005 3,412 -1,407 Operating result (adjusted) (€ million) 2,321 3,570 -1,249 Operating return on sales (adjusted) (in %) 7.4 10.4 -3.0 pp Net cash flow (€ million) 28 1,344 -1,316 TRATON Financial Services Sales revenue (€ million) 1,597 1,409 13% Operating result (€ million) 144

156

-12 Operating result (adjusted) (€ million) 144 156 -12 Return on equity (in %) 9.1 10.9 -1.9 pp

Webcast for the press and analysts

A webcast to discuss the TRATON GROUP’s results in the first nine months of 2025 will take place at 10:00 a.m. on October 29 with the TRATON GROUP’s CEO Christian Levin and its CFO and CHRO Dr. Michael Jackstein. The webcast will be in English. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A for analysts and then a second round of questions from journalists.

The event will be streamed here: https://ir.traton.com/en/financial-dates-events/

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event.

Contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

M +49 152 02152400

ursula.querette@traton.com

Thomas Paschen

Investor Relations

M +49 170 9073494

thomas.paschen@traton.com

TRATON SE

Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

www.traton.com

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.