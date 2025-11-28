Kontron Aktie
WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
|
28.11.2025 19:00:03
EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Kontron AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Wien, 27.11.2025
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Kontron AG
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.11.2025
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
grosso tec AG (HRB 11558 – AG München) is a shareholder of Kontron AG. grosso holding gesellschaft mbH (FN 559732 k) and Hannes Niederhauser each hold 47.5% of the share capital of grosso tec AG, so that grosso holding gesellschaft mbH and Hannes Niederhauser have so far been controlling grosso tec AG jointly. Hannes Niederhauser has now relinquished joint-control of grosso tec AG. The shareholding held by grosso tec AG in Kontron AG is therefore no longer attributable to Hannes Niederhauser. Neither grosso tec AG nor DI Hannes Niederhauser have sold Kontron shares.
The shareholding of Hannes Niederhauser in Kontron AG has thus mathematically fallen below the 4% threshold and also the 3% threshold.
Wien am 27.11.2025
28.11.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
End of News
EQS News Service
|
2237568 28.11.2025 CET/CEST
