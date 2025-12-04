Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
04.12.2025 01:20:57
Forget Intel Stock: You Should Buy This Unstoppable Tech Leader Instead
Rumors are circulating that Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) could manufacture some of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) low-end M-series chips, potentially stealing business away from Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM). That would be a significant development for Intel, as the company attempts to catch up in the semiconductor industry, and could be worth up to $1 billion annually, according to some estimates.Intel's stock temporarily popped on the news, and some investors are no doubt wondering if the potential deal (nothing has been confirmed as of this writing) is a good reason to buy Intel stock right now. But there are some very compelling reasons to buy Taiwan Semiconductor, also known as TSMC, and skip Intel for now. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
