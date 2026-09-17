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17.09.2026 19:10:07

Generac Lands $2.4 Billion Generator Deal With Amazon

Generac Holdings' (NYSE:GNRC) stock is up 20% on Thursday following a regulatory filing indicating it signed a long-term agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to supply backup generators for its data centers.

According to the filing, Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings received a warrant to acquire up to 1.69 million shares of Generac stock at $200.93 per share. More than 300,000 shares vest immediately; the remaining shares will vest in tranches tied to Amazon's purchases of backup generators through 2033. Initial deliveries will total $2.4 billion in 2027 and 2028, according to Reuters, and additional purchases could total as much as $8 billion.

The deal is expected to support Amazon's fast-growing artificial intelligence business. Amazon currently has the largest cloud computing business in the world by market share, and the run rate for its AI and chips business each topped $25 billion in the most recent quarter.

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Amazon 219,90 0,34% Amazon
Generac Holdings Inc 181,90 0,30% Generac Holdings Inc

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