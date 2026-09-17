Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
17.09.2026 19:10:07
Generac Lands $2.4 Billion Generator Deal With Amazon
Generac Holdings' (NYSE:GNRC) stock is up 20% on Thursday following a regulatory filing indicating it signed a long-term agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to supply backup generators for its data centers.
According to the filing, Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings received a warrant to acquire up to 1.69 million shares of Generac stock at $200.93 per share. More than 300,000 shares vest immediately; the remaining shares will vest in tranches tied to Amazon's purchases of backup generators through 2033. Initial deliveries will total $2.4 billion in 2027 and 2028, according to Reuters, and additional purchases could total as much as $8 billion.
The deal is expected to support Amazon's fast-growing artificial intelligence business. Amazon currently has the largest cloud computing business in the world by market share, and the run rate for its AI and chips business each topped $25 billion in the most recent quarter.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Generac Holdings Inc
|
17.09.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.26
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.26
|Börse New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Generac-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Generac-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Generac-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Generac von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 am Freitagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Generac Holdings Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|219,90
|0,34%
|Generac Holdings Inc
|181,90
|0,30%