Glencore Aktie
WKN DE: A1JAGV / ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64
|
08.01.2026 21:29:48
Glencore confirms all-share merger talks with Rio Tinto
GLENCORE announced on Thursday evening it was in talks with Rio Tinto about a possible merger between the two companies.“Glencore notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited about a possible combination of some or all of their businesses, which could include an all-share merger between Rio Tinto and Glencore,” the Swiss-headquartered group said.It added the parties’ expectation was that any merger would be through the acquisition of Glencore by Rio Tinto by way of a scheme of arrangement, adding there was no certainty a deal would be concluded.Rio Tinto and Glencore are thought to have broached the subject of a possible merger in 2024 but owing to the reluctance of then Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm it was not progressed. Last year Stausholm was replaced by Simon Trott who told staff the company was looking into a fundamental restructure of the business. The post Glencore confirms all-share merger talks with Rio Tinto appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
