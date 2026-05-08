Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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08.05.2026 18:48:00
Got $50,000? Why Amazon Stock Still Has the Makings of a Generational Wealth Builder.
Bang a gong, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Shares of the leading online retailer -- recently crowned the largest U.S.-listed company by trailing revenue -- are rolling again. The stock hit another all-time this week, more than bouncing back from a short-lived sell-off earlier this year.With the shares up a market-thumping 44% this year, you may be wondering if it's too late. If you're looking to put $50,000 to work in your portfolio, would you be better served finding a smaller company or one that is currently out of favor as a turnaround play? You may not want to make the same mistake that others did by skirting Amazon stock the last few times it notched all-time highs. Let's dive into why the iconic growth stock could still deliver generational wealth for new investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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