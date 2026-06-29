Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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29.06.2026 22:00:00

Has Micron Technology Become the New Nvidia?

In recent years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the hot growth stock that the market has been rallying around, determining the overall path forward. And as it has done well, so too has the S&P 500. The stock has been a lightning rod for growth investors, attracting plenty of investment dollars.More recently, however, another big name in tech has been rising prominently, and that's Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Not only has it been generating Nvidia-like returns of late, but there was also plenty of anticipation around its recent earnings results, as investors looked to the numbers to see whether the stock's impressive rally could continue. Is this a sign that Micron has become the new Nvidia, and that it's the new go-to investment for growth investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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