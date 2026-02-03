Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
03.02.2026 13:32:00
Here's Why Microsoft Fell After Earnings, Despite Beating Expectations
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently reported its fourth-quarter earnings, and the tech giant beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. However, the stock fell significantly after the earnings report, and Fool.com analysts Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe tell you why in this short video.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan 29, 2026. The video was published on Feb.1, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
