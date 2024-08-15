|
15.08.2024 22:18:47
Hidden Android Flaw Leaves Google Pixel Phones Exposed
(RTTNews) - According to mobile security firm iVerify, a software package, called "Showcase.apk", pre-installed on Google Pixel devices, poses a potential security risk.
The package, developed by Smith Micro for Verizon, is usually used to launch demo or retail modes on the device. It has been present in every Android release for Pixel devices since September 2017, having advanced system privileges.
The firm noted that the application is designed to download a configuration file over an unsecured HTTP connection, leaving the device vulnerable and open to cyberattacks.
"I've seen a lot of Android vulnerabilities, and this one is unique in a few ways and quite troubling," said Rocky Cole, chief operating officer of iVerify, Wired reports.
"When Showcase.apk runs, it has the ability to take over the phone. But the code is, frankly, shoddy. It raises questions about why third-party software that runs with such high privileges so deep in the operating system was not tested more deeply. It seems to me that Google has been pushing bloatware to Pixel devices around the world."
The Alphabet (GOOG)-owned company has been notified about the flaw and has confirmed that the package would be removed from the devices in the coming weeks.
The security firm discovered the flaw on behalf of data analytics company Palantir, which phased out all Android devices, including Pixel devices, following the report and Google's "slow" and "opaque" response. Palantir chief information security officer Dane Stuckey said to Wired, "Google embedding third-party software in Android's firmware and not disclosing this to vendors or users creates significant security vulnerability to anyone who relies on this ecosystem."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.24
|‘Fortnite’ returns to iPhone and Android in EU after antitrust fight (Financial Times)
|
15.08.24
|Google: Hacker haben es auf US-Wahlkampfteams und Israel abgesehen (dpa-AFX)
|
14.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Alphabet-Aktie in Rot: Google-Schwester Waymo - Keine Hupkonzerte mehr bei Robotaxis (dpa-AFX)
|
14.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 mittags im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Analysen
|06.06.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.06.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.06.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.04.24
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.24
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.01.24
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|147,88
|0,69%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|149,88
|0,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit knappen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street schließlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag etwas fester. Die asiatischen Märkte legten vor dem Wochenende zu.