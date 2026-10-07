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07.10.2026 15:47:00

High Five: Disney Ticket Prices Are Going Up Again

Your neighbor's putting up inflatable skeletons in her yard. The Major League Baseball playoff season is under way. And Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is raising ticket prices. These are a;; seasonal rites this time of year. Why is it that only one of them surprises people?

Yes, Disney hiked prices on many annual passes and single-day tickets for its domestic theme parks this week. The same thing happened in early October last year. It was also a cause celebre this month two years ago. And the year before that.

We can talk about the severity of the increases this time around. There will be some people lamenting on Disney fan forums that they've been priced out of the Disney World and Disneyland experience. I don't want to dismiss that. It hurts to see special things become unattainable. However, as long as people keep coming -- and paying those higher prices -- do you think that next October will be any different?

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Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 3,50 -0,57% Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
Walt Disney 93,24 -0,38% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

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