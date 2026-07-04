ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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04.07.2026 19:50:00
Hovering Around $1,800 a Share, Is an ASML Stock Split Imminent?
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is off to a strong start this year, with shares climbing more than 64% as of this writing.When a stock trades around $1,000, shareholders and investors interested in the company start wondering if a split will happen. Being near $1,800 per share, like ASML, further increases that interest level. However, even if ASML's stock price crosses $2,000, there's no guarantee a split will occur.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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