|
19.09.2024 17:45:35
Intel Says Has No Plans To Divest Its Majority Interest In Mobileye
(RTTNews) - Chip giant Intel (INTC) Thursday reported that it has no plans to divest its majorit interest in Mobileye.
"As the majority shareholder in Mobileye (MBLY), Intel has an unwavering focus on value creation and are excited about the future of its business. We currently do not have any plans to divest a majority interest in the company," the company said in a statement.
The company said that by providing Mobileye with separation and autonomy, we have enhanced its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and accelerate its path to creating even greater value.
The company said it believes in the future of autonomous driving technology and in Mobileye's unique role as a leader in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.09.24
|Qualcomm approached Intel about takeover bid in recent days (Financial Times)
|
20.09.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Behauptet - Intel von Übernahmespekulationen getrieben (Dow Jones)
|
20.09.24
|Börse New York: Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start des Freitagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
19.09.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen
|17.09.24
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.24
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.09.24
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.09.24
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.09.24
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.24
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.09.24
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.09.24
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.24
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.10.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.09.24
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.24
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.24
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.06.24
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.24
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.09.24
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.09.24
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.09.24
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.08.24
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|19,88
|5,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.