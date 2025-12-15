Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
15.12.2025 15:56:15
Is Amazon Stock a Buy Right Now?
Despite its leading position in cloud-infrastructure services, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has been a relative underperformer in the age of high-flying artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. While the company's share price is up roughly 43% over the last five years, this performance comes in far below the 86% total return delivered by the Nasdaq Composite index. Even with strong financial results recently, Amazon has failed to make much ground from a valuation perspective. The company's share price is up just 3% year to date despite a gain of 16% for the S&P 500 and a gain of 20% for the Nasdaq. Is Amazon still a top long-term buy or is the stock dead money?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
