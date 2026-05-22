Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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22.05.2026 15:09:00
Is Microsoft or Meta Platforms the Greatest Value on the Market?
When looking at megacap tech stocks, two stand out today as major values: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Both stocks are trading well below their normal valuation ranges, and could represent incredible buying opportunities. But the question for potential investors is, which one is the better value now?Image source: Getty Images.Microsoft has established itself as the world's primary supplier of business productivity software. It rolled out its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Copilot, into this popular product suite and is generating billions of dollars in subscription revenue from this platform. Additionally, Microsoft is benefiting from the AI build-out by supplying infrastructure that companies can use to build and train AI applications. Azure is Microsoft's cloud computing platform, and countless AI companies are using it to build their models -- foremost among them, OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. Revenues from Azure and other cloud services grew by 40% during Microsoft's latest reported fiscal quarter -- making that its fastest-growing business. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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19.05.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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19.05.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
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15.05.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
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15.05.26
|Microsoft-Aktie im Blick: Bill Ackman baut nach Sell-Off neue Position auf (finanzen.at)
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15.05.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Einstieg des Investors Ackman küsst Microsoft wach (dpa-AFX)
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15.05.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
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15.05.26
|Schwacher Handel: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
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14.05.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|06:46
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06:46
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06:46
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.05.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|525,80
|0,65%
|Microsoft Corp.
|360,90
|0,04%
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