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22.05.2026 15:09:00

Is Microsoft or Meta Platforms the Greatest Value on the Market?

When looking at megacap tech stocks, two stand out today as major values: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Both stocks are trading well below their normal valuation ranges, and could represent incredible buying opportunities. But the question for potential investors is, which one is the better value now?Image source: Getty Images.Microsoft has established itself as the world's primary supplier of business productivity software. It rolled out its artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Copilot, into this popular product suite and is generating billions of dollars in subscription revenue from this platform. Additionally, Microsoft is benefiting from the AI build-out by supplying infrastructure that companies can use to build and train AI applications. Azure is Microsoft's cloud computing platform, and countless AI companies are using it to build their models -- foremost among them, OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. Revenues from Azure and other cloud services grew by 40% during Microsoft's latest reported fiscal quarter -- making that its fastest-growing business. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 525,80 0,65% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Microsoft Corp. 360,90 0,04% Microsoft Corp.

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