Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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29.04.2026 16:15:00
Is Microsoft the Greatest Bargain in Tech?
Usually, the words "tech" and "bargain" aren't spoken in the same sentence, but those words have been combined a lot lately, especially with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). While Microsoft's stock has rallied over the past month alongside the rest of the tech sector, its stock is still over 20% off its all-time high, while many in the tech realm are either at or right around all-time highs. That's an oddity, because Microsoft is usually on the short list of the best names in tech. So, is it the greatest bargain? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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