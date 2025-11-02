NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

02.11.2025 17:30:00

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) revealed at its GTC conference last week that it has visibility into $500 billion of cumulative revenue through 2026 -- a disclosure that surprised Wall Street and prompted analysts to raise price targets. So is the stock a buy?On the surface, the numbers leave little doubt. Q2 fiscal 2026 revenue jumped to $46.7 billion, with data center sales at $41.1 billion and gross margins topping 72%. The company returned $24.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in the first half of fiscal 2026, with another $60 billion buyback authorized.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
