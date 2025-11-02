NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
02.11.2025 17:30:00
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) revealed at its GTC conference last week that it has visibility into $500 billion of cumulative revenue through 2026 -- a disclosure that surprised Wall Street and prompted analysts to raise price targets. So is the stock a buy?On the surface, the numbers leave little doubt. Q2 fiscal 2026 revenue jumped to $46.7 billion, with data center sales at $41.1 billion and gross margins topping 72%. The company returned $24.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks in the first half of fiscal 2026, with another $60 billion buyback authorized.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.25
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Freitagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Freitagshandels in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Börse New York: Das macht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25