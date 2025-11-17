NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
17.11.2025 16:05:00
Is Palantir's Deal With Nvidia a Game Changer?
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the best-performing stocks since the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race began in 2023. There really hasn't been a bad time to buy the stock over the past three years, with it rising an astounding 2,670% since 2023. Now Palantir has announced a partnership with the largest company in the world, Nvidia.Is this partnership a game changer for Palantir? Or is it just something that had to be done to justify its current stock price? Let's dive in and see if this has the potential to ignite another run-up on Palantir's stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
