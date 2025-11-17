NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
18.11.2025 00:10:00
Is Palantir's Latest Earnings Report a Warning for Nvidia Investors?
Looking at Palantir Technologies' (NASDAQ: PLTR) latest earnings report, you might have expected the stock to surge. The software company reported earnings that surpassed analysts' estimates, raised full-year guidance, and spoke of soaring demand. Customers have been rushing to Palantir as its software allows them to immediately apply artificial intelligence (AI) to their operations -- for these customers, it represents a fast and easy way to reap the benefits of AI.Following the Nov. 3 report, though, Palantir's stock didn't climb. In fact, in the next trading session, it fell nearly 8% -- and has extended that loss to about 16%. Now, the question is: With Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings report just ahead, is Palantir's experience a warning for Nvidia shareholders? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.11.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Montagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25