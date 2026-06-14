Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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14.06.2026 20:45:00
Is SpaceX Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), popularly known as SpaceX, has set the record for the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. That's clearly generating plenty of buzz around the stock, and investors of all backgrounds are attracted to it. While the range of those buying the shares may be huge, they all have one question in common: "Can this stock make me a millionaire?"It's a fair question, and there are some key points you must understand to answer it. So, is it possible for SpaceX to make you a millionaire from a single investment? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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