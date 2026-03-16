Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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16.03.2026 15:45:00
Is Walmart a Recession-Proof Stock?
When economic pressure builds, consumer behavior shifts before corporate earnings reflect it. Households adjust spending patterns, trade down to lower prices, and prioritize essentials over discretionary purchases. Retailers feel those shifts quickly.Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), as the largest U.S. grocer and one of the world's largest retailers, sits at the center of that behavioral change. The question for investors isn't whether Walmart can survive a downturn; it almost certainly can. The more relevant question is whether Walmart merely withstands recessions or whether it strengthens its competitive position during them.The answer is more nuanced than many assume.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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