Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
20.12.2025 16:45:00
Massive Catalyst: Nvidia Could Surge 75 Percent in 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is entering a powerful new chapter as China reopens access to H200 chips and demand for Blackwell surges worldwide. With a massive backlog, rising margins, and the upcoming Rubin platform, the company is positioned for impressive growth that could outperform expectations.Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 12, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 19, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!