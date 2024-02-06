McDonald's Sued By Customer Over Claims Of 'life-threatening Allergic Reaction'

(RTTNews) - Charles Olsen, with a severe milk allergy, is taking legal action against McDonald's, alleging that a slice of American cheese on his burger triggered a dangerous allergic reaction, according to the New York Post.

Olsen ordered a Big Mac meal without cheese via DoorDash from a McDonald's in New York City in February 2021. In his legal claim filed on Friday, Olsen provided a copy of his online order, showing that he had specified "No American Cheese." Olsen's attorney, Jory Lange Jr., mentioned that Olsen had ordered the same meal without cheese from the same McDonald's through DoorDash multiple times without any issues in the past.

Upon receiving his food and starting to eat, Olsen quickly realized something was wrong. He began experiencing symptoms like throat irritation, swelling, burning sensations, hives, breathing difficulties, coughing, wheezing, and gasping for air, indicating an anaphylactic reaction. Olsen's girlfriend rushed him to the hospital where he almost required intubation to survive.

Despite the severity of the situation, Olsen eventually responded to emergency treatment. Olsen is seeking damages for medical expenses and suffering caused by the allergic reaction due to consuming the cheese-laden meal he didn't intend to ingest.

McDonald's Corporation and The Colley Group, the franchise owner, are both defendants in the lawsuit.

Olsen's legal team emphasized the importance of restaurants respecting customers' requests regarding allergens to prevent such incidents, especially considering the increasing prevalence of severe food allergies.