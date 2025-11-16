Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
16.11.2025 11:45:00
Michael Burry Bets Against Nvidia and Palantir. But It's Not What You Think.
Investors are always eager to see what famous and successful investors are doing in the stock market. Certain funds have to make their holdings public, and anyone can read the 13F filings of retail quarterly holdings for large money management funds.The market was abuzz last week with the news that Michael Burry, who became famous for shorting the stock market during the 2008 mortgage crisis, was betting against Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Both stocks fell recently, and the revelation of Burry's position may have contributed to that.While it might be giving investors pause, it's not necessarily what people think it is, and the message may be entirely different from a bet against these two top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
