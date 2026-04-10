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10.04.2026 18:45:00

Microsoft Is Scrubbing the Copilot Name From Some Windows 11 Apps

The latest changes to the Windows 11 Notepad app and snipping tool show Microsoft is retreating from the "Copilot" branding, even if the AI functions remain.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Cnet
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