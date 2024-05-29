29.05.2024 20:17:55

Microsoft Launches Copilot On Telegram

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has recently introduced Copilot, an innovative AI tool designed to generate text and provide answers to user inquiries, as an in-app chatbot on the messaging platform Telegram. This newly added Copilot bot on Telegram enables users to seamlessly search for information, ask questions, and engage in conversational interactions with the AI chatbot.

Currently in the beta phase, Copilot for Telegram is available for free to users across both mobile and desktop platforms. Users can conveniently interact with Copilot within the messaging app, engaging in typical chat-style conversations with the AI, with a limit of 30 interactions per day.

To access the bot, users can simply search for its username, @CopilotOfficialBot. It's important to note that the bot is currently limited to generating text and is unable to produce images. However, it does have the capability to browse the internet and provide responses to web-based queries. Microsoft suggests that users can leverage the AI bot for a wide range of purposes, such as obtaining video game cheat codes, receiving movie recommendations, seeking dating advice, discovering new recipes, accessing live scores, creating personalized playlists, and much more.

In order to ensure security, Microsoft requires a one-time verification of the user's mobile number linked to their Telegram account. Additionally, users from EU countries will not have access to the bot, possibly due to data regulations and strict laws in that region.

Microsoft emphasizes that Copilot for Telegram utilizes natural language processing to provide informative responses on a diverse array of topics, including acquiring knowledge, travel recommendations, sports updates, and movie suggestions. The company's goal is to enrich the Telegram experience by offering Copilot's quick assistance and inquisitive nature.

