26.02.2024 22:54:37

Microsoft Partners With Mistral AI To Rival OpenAI

(RTTNews) - Technology giant Microsoft (MSFT) announced a multi-year agreement with Mistral AI, an artificial intelligence start-up, to broaden its horizon in the artificial intelligence industry by outpacing OpenAI.

Under the agreement, Microsoft would invest $2.1 billion in the French company to help the start-up's commercial growth and market expansion, in addition to an unspecified amount for research and development of AI models for public sector services in Europe.

In return, Mistral would provide commercial language models on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform.

"What we're fundamentally agreeing to a long-term partnership with Mistral AI so that they can train and deploy their next generation models for AI on our AI data centers, our infrastructure, effective immediately," Microsoft President Brad Smith said.

The Paris-based company would also launch ChatGPT-style AI chatbot named "Le Chat".

"We see this as a new sector of the economy that's emerging; we call it the AI economy and it's going to create entirely new businesses and new business categories," Smith added.

The deal comes as Microsoft is under scrutiny by regulators in the U.S., E.U. and U.K. regarding its whooping $13 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI.

Earlier, Spanish telecom company Telefonica entered into an agreement with Microsoft to integrate Azure AI Studio into its digital system in order to interpret data using AI language models.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

31.01.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.01.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.01.24 Microsoft Overweight Barclays Capital
31.01.24 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 376,35 0,93% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost verhalten freundlich
Am Donnerstag geht es in Asien leicht bergauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen