(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday reported strong third-quarter results, driven by continued momentum in cloud and artificial intelligence.

Revenues for the quarter rose 18% year-over-year to $82.9 billion. Net income climbed to $31.78 billion or $4.27 per share, from $25.82 billion or $3.46 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $31.79 billion or $4.27 per share, compared to $26.41 billion or $3.54 per share last year.

Microsoft Cloud revenue reached $54.5 billion, up 29%, supported by robust demand across its platforms. Azure and other cloud services revenue surged 40%, while the Intelligent Cloud segment grew 30% to $34.7 billion.

In Productivity and Business Processes, revenue rose 17% to $35.0 billion, driven by growth in Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365. Meanwhile, the More Personal Computing segment declined slightly by 1% to $13.2 billion.

"We are focused on delivering cloud and AI infrastructure and solutions that empower every business to eval-max their outcomes in the agentic computing era," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "Our AI business surpassed an annual revenue run rate of $37 billion, up 123% year-over-year."

"We delivered results that exceeded expectations across revenue, operating income, and earnings per share, reflecting strong execution and growing demand for the Microsoft Cloud," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.