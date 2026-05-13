Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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13.05.2026 13:30:00
Microsoft Stock Could Explode Higher, But There's a Big Catch
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is showing explosive AI growth, strong Azure demand, rising earnings, and impressive margins. But the company's massive AI infrastructure spending is pressuring free cash flow, creating a major investor debate. If Microsoft turns this capex cycle into durable revenue and long-term cash generation, today's pullback could look like a major opportunity.Stock prices used were the market prices of May 6, 2026. The video was published on May 12, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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