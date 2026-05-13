Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.05.2026 13:30:00

Microsoft Stock Could Explode Higher, But There's a Big Catch

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is showing explosive AI growth, strong Azure demand, rising earnings, and impressive margins. But the company's massive AI infrastructure spending is pressuring free cash flow, creating a major investor debate. If Microsoft turns this capex cycle into durable revenue and long-term cash generation, today's pullback could look like a major opportunity.Stock prices used were the market prices of May 6, 2026. The video was published on May 12, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Nachrichten