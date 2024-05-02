Microsoft's Latest Update Leads To VPN Connection Issues

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is currently looking into a reported issue with Virtual Private Network or VPN connection failures after the April 2024 Windows 11 update.

After the release of the KB5036893 security update on April 9th, some users have reported problems with VPN connections using TPM-backed certificates.

VPNs are popularly used for added privacy and security, especially on public Wi-Fi networks.

This isn't the first time VPNs have posed an issue for Windows users. In the past, Windows updates have caused trouble with VPN settings, leading to slow speeds, connection failures, and other related problems, according to Neowin.

The issue affects a variety of Windows versions, including Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 versions 21H2, 22H2, and 23H2, as well as Windows Server versions 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, 2019, and 2022.

Microsoft has acknowledged the VPN connection failures following the update but has not specified the exact nature of the problem. The company is actively working on a solution and plans to address it in an upcoming release.