|
01.03.2024 22:21:20
Microsoft's Windows 11 Gets New Updated AI Features
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has announced an update to Windows 11 that will introduce new generative AI capabilities to enhance user experience. The new update will bring additional functionality to Copilot, Microsoft's built-in generative AI app, and will offer users a range of new features and improvements.
One of the key enhancements to Copilot is the ability to adjust PC settings, including battery-saver mode, accessibility features like Narrator or Magnifier, display Wi-Fi networks, storage space, and even the option to empty the recycling bin. In addition to this, the update will include a new photo editing feature and plug-ins for apps such as OpenTable.
The updated Windows 11 will also introduce a new Generative Erase feature in Photos, Voice Shortcuts for accessibility, enhanced Snap layouts, and modifications to the Widgets system. These new Copilot options will become available starting in late March, with most of the features being activated by default in the March 2024 optional non-security preview release for all editions of Windows 11.
Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, noted that these updates are part of Microsoft's Copilot preview initiative, aiming to integrate generative AI across its product lines beyond the Azure cloud segment. This aligns with the industry trend of leveraging AI in PCs to drive sales growth.
Microsoft has been committed to making Copilot a central component of the operating system moving forward and introduced the Copilot button for Windows keyboards at CES 2024. With these new updates, users will have access to a range of new features and enhancements that will make their experience using Windows 11 even better.
