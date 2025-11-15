Tesla Aktie

15.11.2025 14:00:00

More Bad News for Tesla Rolls In

It's been an incredibly intriguing ride for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors this year. It began with a significant drop in share price following a series of setbacks that included consumer backlash, an aging vehicle lineup, mounting lawsuits for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, as well as a global sales decline.Shares then soared in the following months thanks to mounting hype surrounding the company's artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and robotaxi developments and potential. The bad news is that Tesla continues to lose critical and valuable talent, and just recently a new person was added to the growing list of departures.Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
