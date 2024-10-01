Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 22:30:05

Nike Inc Q1 Income Falls, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.05 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $1.45 billion, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.4% to $11.589 billion from $12.939 billion last year.

Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.05 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $11.589 Bln vs. $12.939 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten