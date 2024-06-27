|
27.06.2024 22:19:52
Nike Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.50 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Nike Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $12.61 billion from $12.83 billion last year.
Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.50 Bln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $12.61 Bln vs. $12.83 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:33
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
22:13
|MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street mit Abgaben - Nike knicken ein (Dow Jones)
|
22:05
|Nike-Aktie sackt ab: Nike bereitet Anleger auf weitere Prognosesenkung vor - UBS streicht Nike-Kursziel zusammen (dpa-AFX)
|
20:04
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
18:18
|MÄRKTE USA/Börsen legen etwas zu - Nike unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
18:02
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones mittags im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Starker Wochentag in New York: mittags Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)