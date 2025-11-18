NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
18.11.2025 18:00:49
Nvidia and Microsoft Land a Multibillion-Dollar Anthropic Partnership. Which Stock Benefits Most?
A start-up artificial intelligence company is making headlines today after announcing deals with two of the world's largest tech companies. Anthropic is securing $5 billion from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), while leading chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is investing $10 billion in the latest deals to fuel AI's rapid expansion.Both companies have high hopes that the deals with Anthropic, an AI research company valued at over $180 billion, will strengthen their market-leading positions. But which stock is the better buy following these transactions?The partnerships among the three companies were announced in a blog post on Nov. 18. In short, Anthropic will scale up its Claude AI model on Microsoft's cloud computing platform, Azure, and it will use Nvidia's Blackwell and Rubin semiconductors to provide the compute power. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
