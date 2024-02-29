Pfizer Announces Positive Data For Abrysvo Vaccine Against Syncytial Virus In Older Adults

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Thursday announced positive efficacy and safety data for Abrysvo vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus or RSV in adults 60 years of age and older through two full RSV seasons.

The company said no new adverse events were reported through the second RSV season.

According to Pfizer, the new data indicate broad and durable protection against both types of RSV that cause disease, RSV A and RSV B.

RSV is a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory illness that can affect the lungs and breathing passages.