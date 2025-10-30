Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
30.10.2025 20:00:00
Prediction: 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Apple Stock by Year-End in 2026
Apple is currently the second most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $3.9 trillion. But is it actually an artificial intelligence (AI) loser? The smartphone maker has lost tons of AI talent and failed to make any inroads into this fast-growing field, while its competitors keep pushing the boundaries on innovations. It has no chatbot, and its Siri smart speaking service has not improved for what feels like a decade. AI is the future of computing, and it looks like Apple is falling behind. This is evident in its slowing financial growth compared to the big tech competition. Here are two AI stocks betting on the future of cloud computing that will be worth more than Apple by year-end 2026.The first big tech company poised to usurp Apple is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Even though it has struggled to produce its own chatbot, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has built cloud products to help other companies deploy chatbots, among many other services. Over the last 12 months, AWS has generated $116.7 billion in revenue, growing 17% year over year. That compares to Apple, whose revenue has barely budged in the last three years combined.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
