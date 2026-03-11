:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
11.03.2026 19:00:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Amazon 3 Years From Now
Amazon has been a longtime stock market leader. While I'd still consider it to be one, there are other companies growing much faster that are nipping at its heels and could overtake Amazon in terms of market cap over the next three years.The candidates? Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM). Both of these companies are set to make a fortune on the massive artificial intelligence (AI) building spree, and I think that could drive them to grow larger than Amazon over the next three years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
