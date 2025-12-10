Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
10.12.2025 12:30:00
Prediction: Amazon Stock Will Have a Monster 2026
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has had a fairly disappointing 2025 so far. The stock has risen a mere 6% for the year, lagging the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which is up about 16% for the year. That level of underperformance is disappointing for shareholders, but it sets the stage for an exciting 2026.I think that Amazon will come roaring back in 2026, mainly on the back of its strong cloud computing business and advertising services. If its commerce divisions can play a part too, that will make Amazon's stock perform even better in 2026.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
