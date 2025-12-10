Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.12.2025 12:30:00

Prediction: Amazon Stock Will Have a Monster 2026

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has had a fairly disappointing 2025 so far. The stock has risen a mere 6% for the year, lagging the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which is up about 16% for the year. That level of underperformance is disappointing for shareholders, but it sets the stage for an exciting 2026.I think that Amazon will come roaring back in 2026, mainly on the back of its strong cloud computing business and advertising services. If its commerce divisions can play a part too, that will make Amazon's stock perform even better in 2026.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten