Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
22.12.2025 09:31:00
Prediction: Berkshire Hathaway Will Stop Selling Apple Stock in 2026
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has spent the past two years trimming its stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- a move that caught many investors off guard. That trend becomes even more interesting heading into 2026, when Warren Buffett is scheduled to hand the chief executive role to Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel. Notably, the selling doesn't necessarily mean Berkshire has soured on Apple's business. The cuts to the conglomerate's massive position in the iPhone are more likely a way to manage an oversized position. Further, Apple has been giving investors reasons to be upbeat; its latest guidance points to stronger growth during the holiday quarter.Why should investors care? Apple remains Berkshire's biggest listed stock holding, and Abel will inherit a company that already has enormous financial flexibility. If Abel's looking for ways to deploy capital at Berkshire's scale, continuing to sell down a high-quality holding may not make sense now that the position has already been right-sized.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
