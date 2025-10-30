adidas Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWWW / ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0
|
30.10.2025 08:30:00
Prediction: Lululemon Will Be Worth More Than Adidas by 2030
It is no secret that formerly high-flying shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) have been struggling for nearly two years now, culminating in its slump to a five-year low in mid-September.Although the athleisure apparel company has since enjoyed a 13% bounce over the past five weeks, its 53% year-to-date decline has not only placed it at the bottom of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund but also near the very bottom of the S&P 500 too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
