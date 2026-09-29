Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.09.2026 14:48:00
Prediction: SpaceX Stock Will be Worth This Much in 1 Year
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was founded in 2012 by Elon Musk, who wanted to drive down the cost of space transportation. The company went on to expand into the satellite internet connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) industries, and then went public this past June.
SpaceX stock quickly soared to a peak of $225 following its initial public offering (IPO), but it has since declined by 34% to $148.68 (at the close of trading last Friday, Sept. 25). Despite the company's incredible growth potential, it's pulling in more sellers than buyers right now because of its sky-high valuation.
Here's where I predict the stock will be in one year.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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28.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie verliert: Gehaltserhöhung von bis zu fünf Prozent für Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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28.09.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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28.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Tesla erhöht Gehälter in Grünheide um bis zu fünf Prozent (dpa-AFX)
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25.09.26
|SpaceX pivots away from space (Financial Times)
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23.09.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
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22.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Tesla-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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21.09.26
|There’s room in space for more than just Elon Musk (Financial Times)
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17.09.26
|Tesla-Aktie trotzdem stark: US-Regulierer stellt kritische Fragen zum autonomen Cybercab (dpa-AFX)