Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.09.2026 14:48:00

Prediction: SpaceX Stock Will be Worth This Much in 1 Year

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was founded in 2012 by Elon Musk, who wanted to drive down the cost of space transportation. The company went on to expand into the satellite internet connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) industries, and then went public this past June.

SpaceX stock quickly soared to a peak of $225 following its initial public offering (IPO), but it has since declined by 34% to $148.68 (at the close of trading last Friday, Sept. 25). Despite the company's incredible growth potential, it's pulling in more sellers than buyers right now because of its sky-high valuation.

Here's where I predict the stock will be in one year.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten