Press Release: Nestle: Three-month sales 2026: -2

In Zone Americas, growth was broad based, with positive OG across all markets and all categories, reflecting healthy momentum across the business. RIG trends continued to improve, driven by focused investments and good execution over the last year.

-- Organic growth was 3.8%, with RIG of 1.2% and pricing of 2.6%.

-- Within Zone Americas, North America OG was 1.5%, with 0.2% RIG and 1.3%

pricing. In Latin America, OG was 9.1%, with 3.6% RIG and 5.5% pricing.

-- Reported sales were down to CHF 9.1 billion, driven by a negative impact

of 10.5% from foreign exchange movements.

-- By market, performance in Mexico and Brazil was strong. The US also

contributed, with pricing-led growth in Coffee and Petcare, while RIG was

negatively impacted by the reversal of customer order phasing in Petcare

from Q4-25.

-- Market share continued to improve across most categories, particularly in

Petcare and Nutrition, with stability in Coffee and Food & Snacks.

Key growth drivers by product category

-- Coffee (20% of Zone sales): OG was high single digit, still led by

pricing but with RIG now positive across all our larger markets.

Nescafé soluble coffee stood out, with strong RIG and pricing,

reflecting the brand's strength and enhanced consumer value proposition.

Starbucks also performed well, with RIG-led growth, offsetting softer

performance in Coffee mate.

-- Petcare (32% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit, driven by price

increases in wet cat. RIG was broadly flat in the quarter, negatively

impacted by the reversal of customer order phasing that had benefited

Q4-25.

-- Nutrition (20% of Zone sales): performance improved to low single-digit

OG. Growth was led by accelerating RIG in medical nutrition and further

supported by Vital Proteins and Pure Encapsulations. Performance in

Gerber continues to be challenged.

-- Food & Snacks (28% of Zone sales): OG was mid single digit, a clear

improvement after two years of weaker growth. OG was still pricing led,

but RIG was positive for a second consecutive quarter. This was driven by

confectionery, with improving RIG in Brazil and strength in Toll House

baking products in the US. Frozen foods in the US remains under pressure,

reflecting current category softness.

Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa

In Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA), growth was broad based across most markets and categories. Market momentum is positive, particularly within most of the South Asia and ASEAN regions, and we are gaining share in many markets, thanks to focused investments and strong execution.

-- For total Zone AOA, organic growth was 2.4%, with RIG of 1.1% and pricing

of 1.3%.

-- In Zone AOA excluding Greater China, organic growth was 6.4%, with 4.6%

RIG and 1.8% pricing. In Greater China, organic growth was -10.6%, with

-10.4% RIG and -0.2% pricing, as we continued to correct trade inventory

and were impacted by the infant formula recall.

-- Reported sales were down to CHF 5.2 billion, driven by a negative effect

of 10.7% from foreign exchange movements.

-- Growth was positive across most markets, reflecting market momentum and

strong execution. Highlights included RIG-led growth in India, Indonesia

and the Central & West Africa region, and in developed markets businesses

in Japan and Oceania.

-- Overall growth was impacted by declines in Greater China and in MENA,

which was impacted by the infant formula recall and some sales

disruptions due to the conflict in the region.

-- Market share gains continued in Food & Snacks and Petcare, with improving

trends within Coffee; Nutrition market share declined.

Key growth drivers by product category

-- Coffee (25% of Zone sales): OG accelerated to double digits, driven by a

strong RIG improvement and continued pricing carryover from increases

taken last year. Growth was led by Nescafé, with broad-based

momentum.

-- Petcare (3% of Zone sales): OG turned positive overall in Q1 at low

single--digit levels, driven by solid RIG across developed and emerging

markets, except China.

-- Nutrition (30% of Zone sales): OG was negative high single digit,

reflecting the impact of the infant formula recall, with the strongest

impact coming from Greater China and MENA.

-- Food & Snacks (41% of Zone sales): OG was high single digit, driven by

RIG, continuing the steady improvement over the last two years. Growth

was led by confectionery, driven by strong sales momentum for KitKat.

Cocoa & malt beverages and noodles were also important drivers of growth,

with targeted marketing investments driving continued strength in key

brands Milo and Maggi.

Zone Europe

Growth in Zone Europe was broad based across markets and led by Coffee and Petcare. Performance was driven by resource prioritization, increased marketing support and disciplined execution, while continuing the transformation of the business.

-- Organic growth was 3.9%. RIG was 1.1%, strengthening compared to last

year. Pricing was 2.8%, moderating from 2025 levels, as we began to lap

increases taken in H1-25.

-- Reported sales decreased to CHF 4.6 billion, impacted by a negative

effect of 5.3% from foreign exchange movements.

-- By market, growth trends varied. In many of our larger markets, including

UK & Ireland, France and Germany, growth was held back by infant

nutrition. Growth continues to be stronger in Türkiye, the Nordics

and Iberia.

-- Market share gains further strengthened in Petcare, and our share

position was broadly stable across Coffee and Food & Snacks. In Nutrition,

share trends were distorted by the timing of infant formula recalls

across the industry.

-- Customer negotiations during the quarter were navigated with limited

disruption in a continued competitive environment.

Key growth drivers by product category

-- Coffee (28% of Zone sales): OG was double digit, led by pricing. Pricing

began to moderate, as we lapped increases taken during H1-25, while the

contribution from RIG improved, helped by a softer comparison base.

Growth was led by Nescafé soluble coffee, supported by growth in

portion coffee.

-- Petcare (29% of Zone sales): Petcare again delivered mid single-digit OG,

driven by further strengthening RIG, maintaining the positive momentum

over the last 18 months. Growth was broad based across markets and brands

(including Felix, Pro Plan and ONE) and reflects continued strong

commercial execution and ongoing innovation.

-- Nutrition (12% of Zone sales): OG declined high single digits, entirely

due to the impact of the infant formula recall, which affected markets

across Europe. Outside infant nutrition, growth was positive, with strong

RIG in adult nutrition, led by Solgar and Pure Encapsulations.

-- Food & Snacks (32% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit, with pricing

offsetting a decline in RIG. Growth was driven by confectionery, led by

KitKat. Sales declined in food, as the customer and competitive

environment remains challenging in some markets.

Nespresso

Nespresso delivered solid growth, with positive RIG momentum in the context of moderating pricing. Growth continues to be driven by the US, with a growing consumer base, while consumer acquisition trends in Europe are also improving.

-- Organic growth was 5.1%. RIG improved to 2.0%, led by volume growth in

North America, and supported by a benefit from the reversal of negative

customer order phasing in Q4-25. Pricing moderated slightly to 3.1%, as

we began to annualize increases starting from Q1-25.

-- Reported sales were CHF 1.6 billion, impacted by a negative effect of

7.6% from foreign exchange movements.

-- By geography, growth was broad based across regions, led by high

single-digit growth in North America, driven by carryover pricing and

strong performance from limited edition varieties. Growth was positive in

Europe, driven by out-of-home sales and increased consumer acquisition

supported by targeted commercial investments.

-- By system, growth continues to be driven by Vertuo. By channel,

out-of-home grew high single-digits, led by strong hotels, restaurants

and cafés (horeca) momentum.

-- Market share gains continued in North America, while Europe remains

pressured across key markets due to ongoing competitive intensity.

-- Recently, Nespresso announced Dua Lipa as our new global brand

ambassador. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the brand,

grounded in culture, creativity and coffee exploration. The announcement

generated over 1.9 billion impressions in its first week, generating

increased channel traffic and welcoming new consumers to the brand.

Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages

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April 23, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)