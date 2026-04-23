Nestlé Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q4DC / ISIN: CH0038863350
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23.04.2026 06:59:53
Press Release: Nestle: Three-month sales 2026: -2-
In Zone Americas, growth was broad based, with positive OG across all markets and all categories, reflecting healthy momentum across the business. RIG trends continued to improve, driven by focused investments and good execution over the last year.
-- Organic growth was 3.8%, with RIG of 1.2% and pricing of 2.6%.
-- Within Zone Americas, North America OG was 1.5%, with 0.2% RIG and 1.3%
pricing. In Latin America, OG was 9.1%, with 3.6% RIG and 5.5% pricing.
-- Reported sales were down to CHF 9.1 billion, driven by a negative impact
of 10.5% from foreign exchange movements.
-- By market, performance in Mexico and Brazil was strong. The US also
contributed, with pricing-led growth in Coffee and Petcare, while RIG was
negatively impacted by the reversal of customer order phasing in Petcare
from Q4-25.
-- Market share continued to improve across most categories, particularly in
Petcare and Nutrition, with stability in Coffee and Food & Snacks.
Key growth drivers by product category
-- Coffee (20% of Zone sales): OG was high single digit, still led by
pricing but with RIG now positive across all our larger markets.
Nescafé soluble coffee stood out, with strong RIG and pricing,
reflecting the brand's strength and enhanced consumer value proposition.
Starbucks also performed well, with RIG-led growth, offsetting softer
performance in Coffee mate.
-- Petcare (32% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit, driven by price
increases in wet cat. RIG was broadly flat in the quarter, negatively
impacted by the reversal of customer order phasing that had benefited
Q4-25.
-- Nutrition (20% of Zone sales): performance improved to low single-digit
OG. Growth was led by accelerating RIG in medical nutrition and further
supported by Vital Proteins and Pure Encapsulations. Performance in
Gerber continues to be challenged.
-- Food & Snacks (28% of Zone sales): OG was mid single digit, a clear
improvement after two years of weaker growth. OG was still pricing led,
but RIG was positive for a second consecutive quarter. This was driven by
confectionery, with improving RIG in Brazil and strength in Toll House
baking products in the US. Frozen foods in the US remains under pressure,
reflecting current category softness.
Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa
In Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA), growth was broad based across most markets and categories. Market momentum is positive, particularly within most of the South Asia and ASEAN regions, and we are gaining share in many markets, thanks to focused investments and strong execution.
-- For total Zone AOA, organic growth was 2.4%, with RIG of 1.1% and pricing
of 1.3%.
-- In Zone AOA excluding Greater China, organic growth was 6.4%, with 4.6%
RIG and 1.8% pricing. In Greater China, organic growth was -10.6%, with
-10.4% RIG and -0.2% pricing, as we continued to correct trade inventory
and were impacted by the infant formula recall.
-- Reported sales were down to CHF 5.2 billion, driven by a negative effect
of 10.7% from foreign exchange movements.
-- Growth was positive across most markets, reflecting market momentum and
strong execution. Highlights included RIG-led growth in India, Indonesia
and the Central & West Africa region, and in developed markets businesses
in Japan and Oceania.
-- Overall growth was impacted by declines in Greater China and in MENA,
which was impacted by the infant formula recall and some sales
disruptions due to the conflict in the region.
-- Market share gains continued in Food & Snacks and Petcare, with improving
trends within Coffee; Nutrition market share declined.
Key growth drivers by product category
-- Coffee (25% of Zone sales): OG accelerated to double digits, driven by a
strong RIG improvement and continued pricing carryover from increases
taken last year. Growth was led by Nescafé, with broad-based
momentum.
-- Petcare (3% of Zone sales): OG turned positive overall in Q1 at low
single--digit levels, driven by solid RIG across developed and emerging
markets, except China.
-- Nutrition (30% of Zone sales): OG was negative high single digit,
reflecting the impact of the infant formula recall, with the strongest
impact coming from Greater China and MENA.
-- Food & Snacks (41% of Zone sales): OG was high single digit, driven by
RIG, continuing the steady improvement over the last two years. Growth
was led by confectionery, driven by strong sales momentum for KitKat.
Cocoa & malt beverages and noodles were also important drivers of growth,
with targeted marketing investments driving continued strength in key
brands Milo and Maggi.
Zone Europe
Growth in Zone Europe was broad based across markets and led by Coffee and Petcare. Performance was driven by resource prioritization, increased marketing support and disciplined execution, while continuing the transformation of the business.
-- Organic growth was 3.9%. RIG was 1.1%, strengthening compared to last
year. Pricing was 2.8%, moderating from 2025 levels, as we began to lap
increases taken in H1-25.
-- Reported sales decreased to CHF 4.6 billion, impacted by a negative
effect of 5.3% from foreign exchange movements.
-- By market, growth trends varied. In many of our larger markets, including
UK & Ireland, France and Germany, growth was held back by infant
nutrition. Growth continues to be stronger in Türkiye, the Nordics
and Iberia.
-- Market share gains further strengthened in Petcare, and our share
position was broadly stable across Coffee and Food & Snacks. In Nutrition,
share trends were distorted by the timing of infant formula recalls
across the industry.
-- Customer negotiations during the quarter were navigated with limited
disruption in a continued competitive environment.
Key growth drivers by product category
-- Coffee (28% of Zone sales): OG was double digit, led by pricing. Pricing
began to moderate, as we lapped increases taken during H1-25, while the
contribution from RIG improved, helped by a softer comparison base.
Growth was led by Nescafé soluble coffee, supported by growth in
portion coffee.
-- Petcare (29% of Zone sales): Petcare again delivered mid single-digit OG,
driven by further strengthening RIG, maintaining the positive momentum
over the last 18 months. Growth was broad based across markets and brands
(including Felix, Pro Plan and ONE) and reflects continued strong
commercial execution and ongoing innovation.
-- Nutrition (12% of Zone sales): OG declined high single digits, entirely
due to the impact of the infant formula recall, which affected markets
across Europe. Outside infant nutrition, growth was positive, with strong
RIG in adult nutrition, led by Solgar and Pure Encapsulations.
-- Food & Snacks (32% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit, with pricing
offsetting a decline in RIG. Growth was driven by confectionery, led by
KitKat. Sales declined in food, as the customer and competitive
environment remains challenging in some markets.
Nespresso
Nespresso delivered solid growth, with positive RIG momentum in the context of moderating pricing. Growth continues to be driven by the US, with a growing consumer base, while consumer acquisition trends in Europe are also improving.
-- Organic growth was 5.1%. RIG improved to 2.0%, led by volume growth in
North America, and supported by a benefit from the reversal of negative
customer order phasing in Q4-25. Pricing moderated slightly to 3.1%, as
we began to annualize increases starting from Q1-25.
-- Reported sales were CHF 1.6 billion, impacted by a negative effect of
7.6% from foreign exchange movements.
-- By geography, growth was broad based across regions, led by high
single-digit growth in North America, driven by carryover pricing and
strong performance from limited edition varieties. Growth was positive in
Europe, driven by out-of-home sales and increased consumer acquisition
supported by targeted commercial investments.
-- By system, growth continues to be driven by Vertuo. By channel,
out-of-home grew high single-digits, led by strong hotels, restaurants
and cafés (horeca) momentum.
-- Market share gains continued in North America, while Europe remains
pressured across key markets due to ongoing competitive intensity.
-- Recently, Nespresso announced Dua Lipa as our new global brand
ambassador. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the brand,
grounded in culture, creativity and coffee exploration. The announcement
generated over 1.9 billion impressions in its first week, generating
increased channel traffic and welcoming new consumers to the brand.
Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages
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Nachrichten zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)
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Analysen zu Nestlé SA (Nestle)
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Nestlé Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Nestlé Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.02.26
|Nestlé Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.02.26
|Nestlé Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.01.26
|Nestlé Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.25
|Nestlé Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.06.25
|Nestlé Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.06.25
|Nestlé Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.05.25
|Nestlé Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.04.25
|Nestlé Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.26
|Nestlé Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Nestlé Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Nestlé Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Nestlé Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nestle S.A. (spons. ADRs)
|88,00
|1,85%
|Nestlé SA (Nestle)
|88,25
|2,19%
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